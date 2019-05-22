2 charged in Autry State Prison contraband case

MITCHELL CO., Ga. (WALB) - Two men were charged after a suspicious vehicle call outside Autry State Prison.
Cornelius Barnes and Terrence Foster were charged with conspiracy to commit a crime and criminal attempt-items prohibited for inmates without consent of warden, according to the Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies said they searched the vehicle that was parked in front of the prison access gate.
They said they found multiple black plastic bags wrapped in black duct tape along with some cash.
The deputy who responded opened one of the bags, and found tobacco and cell phones inside.
Both men were taken to the Mitchell County Justice Center.
An incident report stated Barnes flashed a Dougherty County Sheriff’s Office ID and told the deputy he worked as a deputy with Dougherty County.
WALB reached out to the Dougherty County Sheriff’s Office who said Barnes is a former detention officer but has not worked with the sheriff’s office in at least a few months.
The sheriff’s office said it’s against their rules for former employees to keep their ID cards.
