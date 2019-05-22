Berrien High teacher under investigation

BERRIEN CO., Ga. (WALB) - WALB has confirmed an investigation is ongoing into allegations against a Berrien County teacher.
Sheriff Ray Paulk said the sexual allegations involve a teacher at Berrien High School.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is involved in the investigation, officials said.
WALB has reached out to the school to speak with the principal Wednesday afternoon but have not heard back.
This is a developing story and we will update as more information becomes available.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.