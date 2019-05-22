2 arrested after drugs, weapons found in Ala. traffic stop

Two endangered toddlers were also found in the car

2 arrested after drugs, weapons found in Ala. traffic stop
Dontavious Sherrell Calloway and Nyasia Monique Telfair (Source: Eufaula Police Department)
By Katie Windham | May 22, 2019 at 2:26 PM EDT - Updated May 22 at 2:46 PM

EUFAULA, Ala. (WSFA) - A traffic stop in east Alabama ended with arrests of two Georgia residents and the seizure of drugs and weapons, according to Eufaula police.

The incident happened Monday when the Alabama Drug Enforcement Task Force, Eufaula Police Department, Houston County Sheriff’s Department, Enterprise Police Department and Coffee County Sheriff’s Department teamed up to make the stop on Veteran’s Parkway.

There were two adults, as well as two toddlers, ages one and three, inside the vehicle when the stop was initiated.

Authorities searched the vehicle and found 224 grams of meth, six grams of heroin and multiple weapons.

The Eufaula police department recovered 224 grams of methamphetamine, six grams of heroin and weapons at a traffic stop on May 20, 2019.
The Eufaula police department recovered 224 grams of methamphetamine, six grams of heroin and weapons at a traffic stop on May 20, 2019. (Source: Eufaula Alabama Police Department)

Dontavious Sherrell Calloway, 25, and Nyasia Monique Telfair, 23, both of Albany, Georgia were subsequently arrested. The children were taken into the custody of Barbour County DHR.

Calloway is charged with:

  • trafficking methamphetamine
  • trafficking heroin
  • chemical endangerment of a child x2
  • reckless endangerment x2
  • attempting to elude
  • attempted assault 2nd
  • certain persons forbidden to possess

Telfair is charged with:

  • trafficking methamphetamine
  • trafficking heroine
  • chemical endangerment of a child x2

Both suspects are being held in the Eufaula City Jail awaiting a bond hearing.

Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.