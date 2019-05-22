APD talks Memorial Day weekend safety

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - People all over Southwest Georgia will hit the road this weekend to kick off summer, and law enforcement in Albany wants to make sure you stay safe while having fun.
“This is considered a major holiday for a lot of citizens here in Albany and around the world. They feel they have to partake in drinking. There is nothing wrong as long as you’re doing it legally and do it rightfully,” says Brown.
Albany Police Corporal, Terry Brown says it's important people know the consequences that come with choosing to drink and drive.
“You will go to jail; you can lose your licenses up to two years. You have thousands of dollars worth of fines,” says Brown.
Cpl. Brown also knows there will be many people walking around enjoying the weekend in downtown Albany, so he wants to remind you to also pay attention to cars.
“I have seen people walk across the road not even looking up. They’re not going to cross at the crosswalks, they’re going to walk against the hand. Be mindful, be prepared, expect the unexpected,” says Brown.
With the potential for record-breaking heat this weekend, Cpl. Brown wants to make sure everyone stays healthy.
“Choose your diet wisely, don’t just eat anything, wear a hat, sunscreen. Limit your alcohol use,” says Brown.
The Albany Police Department stresses, they want you to have a good time this extended weekend, but also want you to start your Tuesday next week alive.
