Another warm day with isolated, afternoon showers possible

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The heat and dry conditions continue to dominate our weather in South Georgia. For today, increasing clouds by the afternoon with highs in the low to mid 90s. Afternoon and evening rain chance: 10%-20%.
We’ll see slightly cooler temperatures for Thursday with highs in the low 90s under sunny skies. High temperatures in the mid 90s return for Friday and we’ll see highs near 100° for the upcoming Memorial Day weekend.
The hot and dry conditions continue into early next week with highs in the upper 90s to near 100°.
