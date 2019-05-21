Thomasville Police implements ‘Operation Safe Driver’

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - The Thomasville Police Department (TPD) said the increase of people on the road during Memorial Day Weekend isn’t going to stop them from enforcing the laws that keeps everybody safe.
TPD officials said this is the best time to implement “Operation Safe Driver,” which targets distracted drivers.
Since the “Hands Free” law went into effect last summer, officers have cited or warned 215 drivers who violated that law.
Starting Tuesday until May 27, officers will be dispersed across the city on seven major intersections, where most of the crashes occur.
If you’re seen using your phone, officers will either give you a citation or a warning.
Lt. Kim Dyke said this is bigger than just handing out tickets.
“What we want is people to put their phones down and what we are trying to accomplish is here is saving lives," Dyke said. “It’s not about the penalty or the fine, and if the officer decides to give a warning or a citation, this is about educating the public and saving lives."
Dyke told WALB if you get a ticket for distracted driving, it will put points on your drivers license, the fine will increase for each offense and it could negatively impact your insurance.
