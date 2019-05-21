Thomasville business owner encouraged by West Jackson Streetscape

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - The West Jackson Streetscape project in downtown Thomasville is well underway.
However, some store owners said the construction has caused a decline in business.
The first couple weeks of construction on West Jackson Street hindered business for some.
So, Thomasville city leaders stepped in and put up dozens of bright yellow signs, reminding people that the businesses are still open.
“You know we are kind of just working around it," said Donald Davis, owner of Davis Shoe Repair.
Davis said that in his decades of business, this is the first major repair this area has seen.
“We were excited about it,” said Davis.
But, Davis said he’s concerned for some of the businesses.
"We were also a little leery because we didn’t know it was going to affect our businesses,” Davis explained.
Davis said that as people become familiar with the construction and detours, they’re more inclined to venture down.
"People become more and more knowledgeable about how to get here and if they don’t, they call me and ask how do I get to you,” said Davis.
Crews are in the process of raising the road and evening the sidewalks.
City leaders said they’ll highlight Thomasville’s history with a commemorative wall and plaques along the sidewalks.
"We’re looking forward to more foot traffic, more businesses coming down, different businesses and more diversity,” said Davis.
Other store owners said they’re encouraged by how quickly this project is moving along.
City leaders told WALB that the near $2 million project is on track to be complete in November.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.