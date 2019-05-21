Summer-like heat building

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A rather benign weather pattern continues on a hot and dry note. Virtually no rain while summer-like heat continues to build. The rest of the week highs reach mid-upper 90s with lows low-mid 70s.
Into the weekend, near to record breaking heat as highs reach 100. Albany’s last 100 degree day was June 25, 2018. So get ready for the hottest temperatures of the year so far. Definitely an early summer heat wave is on the way. It’ll feel much hotter more like 100-105. The dangerously hot conditions will hold through Memorial Day with no cooling rain.
Make sure you practice heat safety, that is, elderly, kids and pets stay cool and hydrated.
