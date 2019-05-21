3 sent to hospital after Tift Co. school bus crash

KELLTOWN, Ga. (WALB) - Three people are recovering after a school bus crash in Tift County.
The two-vehicle accident happened near the intersection of Kell Road and U.S. Highway 319 on Monday.
Georgia State Patrol (GSP) said a Honda Accord rear-ended a Tift County School bus.
“I was coming into Kelltown and seen the accident over on the right there where someone had run into the back of the school bus and jacked up the back-end,” Charles Manning, a witness, said. "Seen a lot of officers and the ambulances and lot of bystanders and kids standing on the curb.”
One student and the driver were on the bus, but were unharmed, according to officials.
Kari Giddens, 26, and her two children were taken to Tift Regional Medical Center after the crash, GSP troopers said.
Giddens said her and her kids were discharged from the hospital Monday night. She told WALB that all of them had seat belt burns and one of her children has a broken leg.
Troopers said Giddens was given a ticket for distracted driving and two for improper child restraints.
