Ocilla PD looking for teen

OCILLA, Ga. (WALB) - The Ocilla Police Department is looking for a teenager who was last seen earlier on Tuesday.
Police are looking for Shelby Summey, 15, who was last seen at Wiregrass Technical School Ben Hill-Irwin campus around 1 p.m.
Summey was last seen wearing gray pants, a black zip up jacket and Nike shoes. She is 5′2 and 150 pounds.
Police said she may be in danger.
Anyone with information on Summey’s whereabouts is asked to call the Ocilla Police Department at (229) 468-7494.
