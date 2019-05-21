Interviews begin for Sylvester’s next city manager

SYLVESTER, Ga. (WALB) - The search for Sylvester’s next city manager has been narrowed down.
On Tuesday, council members officially began looking over applications for the vacant city manager position.
"This will be a called meeting for the interviews for the city manager position of City of Sylvester. Council will be going into executive session to discuss personnel,” said Mayor Bill Yearta.
Yearta and other council members started the interview process for city manager candidates at the Margaret Jones library around 10 a.m. Monday morning.
We’re told applicants were interviewed Tuesday and will also be interviewed on Wednesday.
In the mean time, last month the council decided not to hire an interim city manager.
Instead they said the council will handle any major city department issues until a new and permanent manager can be hired.
Selected council members will overlook a city department.
If a need or complaint is too big for a department head to take care of, that selected council member will step in to help out.
Then, that selected council member will report back to the council with the needs for that department.
Yearta said the council hopes to be able to transfer those responsibilities back to a new city manager this summer.
