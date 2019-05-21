Worth Co. principal files complaint on superintendent

Worth Co. Principal Complaint
By WALB News Team | May 21, 2019 at 4:05 PM EDT - Updated May 21 at 7:52 PM

WORTH CO., Ga. (WALB) - A Worth County High principal has filed a complaint against the school district’s leader.

Harley Calhoun told WALB Tuesday he has filed a complaint against Superintendent Bill Settle.

“I stand by what I said in my complaint,” Calhoun said. “I believe the Georgia Professional Standards Commission will render a fair decision that I am willing to accept.”

Paul Shaw, Georgia Professional Standards Commission director, also told WALB a complaint has been filed.

WALB is working to obtain a copy of the complaint.

This is a developing story and we will update as more information becomes available.

