Colquitt city police officer arrested

COLQUITT, Ga. (WALB) - A City of Colquitt police officer has been arrested and is facing three felony charges, according to City Manager Cory Thomas.
Thomas said Timothy Shaw, a part-time officer for Colquitt Police Department, was investigated by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) after Police Chief Hollis Smith was contacted by a concerned citizen on May 15.
The resident told Smith about a possible theft by taking that happened while Shaw was on duty, according to Thomas.
The claim and information was then immediately turned over to the GBI for handling, Thomas said in a press release.
Thomas said Shaw admitted to all of the accusations during the GBI’s investigation and he was charged with three counts of felony theft by taking.
Shaw was suspended May 15, pending the GBI’s investigation and was then terminated from his city employment on May 17, according to Thomas.
Thomas’ press release said Shaw turned himself in Tuesday for booking and processing and was given a $15,000 bond.
Thomas also said Shaw surrendered his credentials to the Georgia Police Officers Standards and Training as a certified police officer.
