Jury selection for Dougherty Co. double murder to begin Monday

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Jury selection for a Dougherty County double murder case is set to start Monday.
Trevis Price is facing eleven charges including malice and felony murder.
Price is accused of shooting and killing L.C. Tumblin and Dexter Covin in October of 2016.
The initial incident happened on East Road.
Prosecutors believe it was the result of a drug deal gone wrong.
Although jury selection begins Monday, the trial is not set to start until May 28.
This is the second time Price has faced a murder charge.
In 1999, Price was found not guilty for the 1995 murder of Barbara Davenport of Albany.
