Aspire talks mental health in Southwest Georgia.

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Aspire Behavioral Health & Developmental Disability Services in South Georgia helps residents who may be struggling with a mental health issue.
Babs Hall, the corporate compliance officer, said it is important for the community to know that Aspire is a place that can help them, regardless of willingness to pay.
“We serve individuals regardless of what their income level is," Hall said. “We have people who have private insurance or private pay but as well as individuals who may not have insurance or means to pay.”
Aspire is in eight different counties in Southwest Georgia including: Terrell, Lee, Calhoun, Dougherty, Worth, Baker, Early, and Miller.
Hall said she encourages people to stay close with their friends and family so they will know if there are any changes with that loved one’s behavior.
“Maybe withdrawing from friends and family," Hall said. “That can often times be a warning sign that there may be something going on.”
Hall said Aspire is open Monday through Friday, and walk-ins are welcome but their crisis center is open 24/7.
“Anybody who might identify themselves as possibly being in an behavioral health crisis can just walk into those doors, and they will get the support they need,” Hall said.
Hall said they serve children starting from age five and go until end of life.
With many schools across Southwest Georgia getting out of class in the next couple of weeks, Aspire wants to make sure they still help students.
Aspire will host summer camp that will last six weeks for their students. Twenty schools will take part in this camp within five counties.
Program coordinator Nicole Patten said she’s excited for the camp and the students this summer.
“With school age youth, consistency is key so we definitely want to have those services to continue," Patten said. “Continue building that support through the summer, because a lot of students, school and their teachers are their support, and so we want to continue that support whenever school is out."
Click here to find an Aspire location near you.
