Atlanta Dream mascot visits young, women athletes

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A special guest visited a few classrooms Wednesday, hoping to inspire young women athletes.
The Atlanta Dream’s mascot, Star, made a special appearance at Lake Park Elementary School Wednesday.
As it's a Woman's National Basketball Association team, it's only fitting their mascot is a woman.
With the goal to show all of the young women, they can follow their dreams of becoming professional athletes, too.
“For a lot of them, they’ve never seen female, professional athletes up close. So this is an awesome opportunity for them to come out to the game, not only see a game but see what they could probably aspire to be in the future and see these female athletes on the court,” said the Dougherty County School System spokesperson, Lakisha Bryant Bruce.
The Atlanta Dream has a preseason game this Friday at 7 p.m. at the Albany Civic Center.
