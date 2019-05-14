New Sylvester eateries expected to open in late summer

SYLVESTER, GA (WALB) - Sylvester residents may soon have new restaurant options.
City leaders are still hoping for late summer openings for three new eateries.
All three restaurants will move into existing buildings on Main Street.
One will move into the former Capri Theater, will offer bar options, steaks, and southern cuisine.
“I’ve heard very positive feedback," said Karen Singletary, Main Street Manager.
“People everyday call me at work and say ‘when’s the restaurant gonna open’, so they’re really excited. I think it’s gonna be a really good thing for our downtown. I think it will even pull businesses from other towns,” Singletary adds.
