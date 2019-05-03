‘Homework’ project helps formerly homeless

AMERICUS, GA (WALB) - Students will show off their multi-functional artwork at a silent auction in Americus Friday night.
A Georgia Southwestern college project titled “Homework” will help many people transitioning out of homelessness.
The GSW Department of Visual Arts initiated the project in 2016 in collaboration with the Americus Sumter County Transitional Housing Ministries and the local Fuller Center for Housing.
The project asks students to work collectively to use their skills in a way that would benefit a family in need, specifically the need for those preparing to move from homelessness to their own homes.
This semester students created five furniture pieces that can actually serve dual functions.
“We’ve sort of landed on a dining room set. So what we’ve done is created stools that go on the end, long benches that could go along the sides and a table that folds up into a bookcase," explained GSW Professor Justin Hodges.
This year, the furniture these students made for “Homework” will be sold and auctioned off to raise money for that family to cover the remaining costs to finish the home, including appliances, electrical work, and plumbing.
"It’s united our department that I think is really beneficial for us as well,” said Hodges.
Students used durable materials like wood and steel so the dining room set would be durable.
One student hopes to see the sustainability in “Homework” as well.
“So I know that people in that situation are in very dire straits so to speak. So to help them even a little will make me feel a lot better about this project,” Nicholas Marchant, a GSW student involved in the class said.
Friday’s silent auction will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Huss Foundation’s Artist Gallery located on West Lamar Street in Americus.
