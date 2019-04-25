Heroes Among Us: George Aigen

A hero. He served 180 days straight in the combat zone during WWII. He was one of the first 30 troops to liberate thousands of starving Jewish people from Dachau concentration camp. Now, he's been knighted in France for his role fighting for that country's freedom. And he's a South Georgia hero. George Aigen received the French Legion of Honor in Valdosta a few weeks ago. Join us Thursday as we say thank you. 7 p.m. on WALB News 10 ABC.