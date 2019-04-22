Cancer survivor and her horses lead the way to upcoming therapeutic center

LEESBURG, GA (WALB) - A stage three cancer survivor is using her furry support system to help others.
WALB shared Michelle Morton’s story of survival last year, now she moves forward to help others with their struggles.
Michelle Morton beat breast cancer last fall.
She attributes some of her recovery to riding and communicating with the horses on her farm.
“It gave me a whole another purpose to beat stage three cancer," said Morton. "It gave me focus and it took my mind off of being weak and feeling sorry for myself and it made me feel powerful and dignified.”
“I’m opening up a therapeutic riding center," Morton said. "This will be not just for special needs children, which is my love, I love special needs children but also for maybe people going through a rough time in life.”
She said everything from obstacle courses and ride courses will be available.
Morton is going through insurance and preliminary stages at the moment.
Her friend Jonathan Lemuz will be a business partner with her operating the riding center.
They both share a passion for helping others, making this an unstoppable duo.
“We’re both really driven people and then she’s like ‘you push me to do stuff that I never thought I was gonna do’ and I’m like ‘no go for it’" and go for it they will with a tentative opening date of next year," Lemuz said.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.