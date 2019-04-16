Special needs kids take part in Fish Rodeo in Lee County

LEE COUNTY, GA (WALB) - There was a fish rodeo in Lee County Tuesday for special needs children.
“I am really excited, and I am having really, really fun,” said Lee County Primary second grader Shyann Lutterman.
Celinda Dennison was in charge of the event Tuesday and said that her daughter is a special needs teacher and asked her grandfather back when she was in high school if she could bring some Lee County special needs kids out to fish in his ponds.
Dennison said the rodeo has grown ever since. She said Tuesday was hard because her father died in December, but said it was important to her to continue the fish rodeo.
“It is the best thing ever for them to just be able to catch a fish or even not catch a fish. They just love being outside. And I think it makes a positive impact for them and the teachers as well,” said Dennison.
Tamara Shrable works at Synovus Bank and volunteered her time to help feed and help the student’s fish.
Shrable said Synovus decided to help with the event because Dennison works at the bank with her.
“I came out to volunteer along with other members. We help the children put bait on the hooks, take fish off the hook, we serve lunch and just be here to support them and their teachers,” said Shrable.
Shrable said getting to support this event impacted her and all of her team members.
“It is a wonderful experience for them to get out of the classroom, be out in the beautiful weather, fellowship with each other and just have the experience. We love being a part of that,” said Shrable.
Kinchafoonee Primary School kindergartner Zoey Watson said Tuesday was the best day ever for her and all her friends.
“Yes, I am going to catch a big giant river fish. I am going to try,” said Watson.
There were over 2,000 fish placed into the ponds for the fish rodeo.
