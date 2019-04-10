Dougherty Co. school gives back to Grady Co. storm victims

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - An EF-2 tornado touched down in Cairo in March, leaving some with nothing. That’s why Robert Cross Middle Magnet School’s dance team decided to come together and raise money to help those storm victims.
Head Dance Coach Yalonda Jackson said she was so excited to get the opportunity to give back to others.
“We actually came up with a pretty good amount and we are very proud to find our total balance at the end,” said Jackson.
Jackson said all the money raised went to The Grady County Help Agency which is a local non-profit where services are provided to those in need.
Jackson said that as a dance teacher she wants her dancers to know one important thing.
“It is not about you, it is not about me, it is about others. What can we do to help? Because at the end of the day, we are still one community, one family,” said Jackson.
Cindy Johnson, with the Help Agency, said the love and support is amazing during these hard times and even more special to come from the younger generation.
“We have seen so much generosity come out when things are bad, but to have these young ladies do this, is just amazing, means a lot to us,” said Johnson.
Johnson said what Jackson is teaching her girls outside of dance is something they will cherish for a lifetime.
“When you give, you get. And I think they are learning lifelong lessons that we are here to help each other to get through hard times and celebrate the good times," said Johnson.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.