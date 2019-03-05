Attorneys for Ryan Duke ask judge to postpone trial in Grinstead case

OCILLA, GA (WALB) - Defense attorneys for the man accused of killing Tara Grinstead have asked the judge to postpone his trial.
The Irwin County Clerk of Superior Court logged a defendant's motion for continuance of pre-trial discovery deadlines and trial, filed by Ryan Duke's defense attorneys Monday.
As of now, the trial for Ryan Duke is set to start on April 1, 2019 in Irwin County.
Duke is charged with murder, aggravated assault, burglary and concealing a death in connection to the death and disappearance of Tara Grinstead.
The Irwin County teacher and beauty queen disappeared in October of 2005.
One of Duke's defense attorneys, Ashleigh Merchant, told WALB Monday that the defense simply needs more time.
WALB also obtained a copy of the Tift Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s objection to the defense’s motion to postpone the trial.
In its objection, the state brings up that the defense has filed two motions asking the judge to dedicate funds to help the defense pay an expert witness.
The state said the judge has denied both those motions.
As of Monday evening, the judge had not made a decision in reference to either motion.
Dukes is facing charges of covering her death up in both Ben Hill and Wilcox counties.
Dukes is set to appear in Ben Hill County Superior Court this Thursday at 9 a.m. for a hearing in the Grinstead case.
We are told the hearing is in reference to the Cordele Circuit District Attorney's motion to revoke Dukes' bond in this case.
The DA filed that motion following the Warner Robins Police Department announcing that Dukes was facing multiple charges, including rape and kidnapping, after an incident on January 1, 2019.
