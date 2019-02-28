9-year old student working toward a cleaner Lee County

LEE COUNTY, GA (WALB) -A Lee County nine-year-old is taking the lead in helping the environment.
Logan Hernandez and his mother started a petition to ban plastic drink holders in Georgia.
However, Hernandez is going a step further — influencing his classmates to pick up trash and recycle.
The youngster is also pushing for change in his community.
"Lee County has to have a recycling center so you can get your plastic cans, your soda (cans) and you can put them in the center and then they can be recycled into some new plastic cans,” Hernandez said.
His desire to save the planet, Hernandez pointed out, sparked from a class pollution project.
Hernandez said wants to help save animals and reduce waste at the same time.
The pollution project wraps up Friday for Hernandez’s class.
Currently, the petition Hernandez and his mom started has over 300 signatures.
