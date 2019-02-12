Thomas Co. painted yellow to honor one of its own, battle childhood cancer

THOMAS CO., GA (WALB) - Each year more than 15,000 kids are diagnosed with cancer, according to childhood cancer statistics.
Last year, one child in Thomas County was one of those thousands of kids.
This year, unfortunately, Zhyria Currie is one of many who lost their lives to the disease.
Yellow is the color for childhood cancer, and the color Zhyria wanted everyone to wear Tuesday.
So her friends, family and teachers did just that to honor Zhyria on the day she is being laid to rest.
Her sister, Za’Miriya Sneed, said Zhyria knew this day was bigger than just her.
“There needs to be more funding, more research done to help other families so they won’t have to feel what we’re going through. So, this yellow is not only a representation of what Zhyria wanted, but what we need as a community of people going through this," said Sneed.
Sneed said that even though Zhyria was just 12 years old when she knew her battle was coming to an end, she was very much prepared for this day.
“She always tried to keep an upbeat spirit, and she tried to look out for us more than anything. She wanted to make sure everyone around her was OK," said Sneed.
And Zhyria’s closest friend, Jayden Walden, said she was devastated when she realized she lost her best friend, bus buddy and classmate all in one day.
“I couldn’t stop crying, it was sad to know she wouldn’t be coming back to school," said Walden.
Her sixth grade teacher, Iris Williams, said before and during Zhyria’s battle with cancer, she brought so much joy to the people around her.
“I would love to see her at the end of the day because as a teacher, the day can get pretty long. But, she comes in at the end with her smile and it just lit up the room,” said Williams.
Sneed said even though this is a sad day, she finds comfort in remembering how sweet and fun her little sister was.
“There could be any situation and she’d be the one with something funny to say and the pranks," said Sneed.
You can visit Cancer in Children to learn how you can contribute to the Currie family’s mission to end childhood cancer.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.