Three years later: Remembering the Jan. 22 tornadoes

SOUTHWEST, GA (WALB) - The unthinkable happened in January 2017 — twice.
The first: A round of severe storms whose wrath brought six tornadoes and two swaths of straight-line winds on January 2, 2017.
The second: Three back-to-back rounds of strong severe weather on January 22, 2017 ravaged Southwest Georgia — the third being the most destructive and deadliest. Dougherty, Worth and Turner counties were hit by an EF-3 tornado. Clay, Calhoun and Randolph counties were hit by an EF-2 tornado.
WALB remembers the January 22, 2017 tornadoes on Wednesday — the three-year anniversary of the deadly weather event.
The January 22, 2017 rash of deadly tornadoes claimed the lives of 16 people.
Five lives were lost in Dougherty County. Four died the day of the storms and another died a week later from injuries sustained in the severe weather event.
A total of 11 lives were lost across Berrien, Brooks and Cook counties — two lives were lost in Berrien County and two in Brooks County.
The Jan. 22 tornadoes left its deadliest mark on Cook County.
Seven people were killed at the Sunshine Acres mobile home park near Adel and part of the mobile home was obliterated.
Three years after the EF-3 tornado hit Dougherty County, Detrez Green is still missing.
Green, then two-years-old, was last seen moments before the tornado struck the Piney Woods mobile home park, his parents told law enforcement at the time.
Even three years later, no photo has ever been released of Green. Family members have not provided one to WALB. Investigators have told WALB they have no picture to go off of either.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said the case is still open.
Officials broke ground on a memorial for Radium Springs on the two-year anniversary of the storms.
Dougherty County leaders commemorated the five lives that were lost in the January 2017 tornadoes with the memorial.
The memorial will be 12-feet tall with white columns. The names of the lives lost will be etched in steel and wrapped around the columns.
The damage to Dougherty County alone was estimated to be $2 billion.
The southeastern portion of Dougherty County was hit the hardest from the 2017 tornadoes.
Paradise Village, a 200 home lot, was left mostly destroyed. Four of the victims died at Paradise Village.
Former Gov. Nathan Deal toured the damage ravaged areas — both from the air and on the ground.
