Trail Of Hope - The Struggle For Equality

By
Staff
|
January 16, 2019 at 1:50 PM EST - Updated December 7 at 10:36 AM
RELATED CONTENT
Convicted Cordele killer stays in prison
The Georgia Supreme Court has denied an appeal from a convicted killer who is spending his life in prison for murdering Cordele store owner Sarfaraz Kahn in November of 2016.
By
Dave Miller
Published 57m at 9:43 AM
4 years later: 3 2016 Americus deaths lead back to one domestic violence call
By
Dave Miller
59m
59m
Georgia Sec. of State to hold Monday news conference
By
WALB News Team
1h
1h
Senator says Trump, McConnell likely to back COVID-19 relief
By
Associated Press
3h
3h
Court order denying McMichael’s bond released
New court documents detail a Georgia judge’s reasons for denying bond for the father and son charged in the death of Ahmaud Arbery in Brunswick.
By
Amanda Aguilar
December 5
December 5