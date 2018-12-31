INTERACTIVE: Tracking homicide cases in Dougherty County for 2018

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - This story contains a list of all the 2018 cases classified as a homicide in Dougherty County and the city of Albany.
If you know anything about these homicides, you’re asked to call CrimeSTOPPERS at 229-436-TIPS (8477). You can remain anonymous.
1. Steve Kenneth Wallace, 54, was arrested on January 9 after police say he stabbed Jamerson Wingfield, 61, 17 times with a screwdriver. The stabbing happened on January 6, and Wingfield succumbed to his injuries on January 13.
2. On January 13, Anthony Dawson IV, 16, was shot on South Jackson Street. He died from his injuries on March 5. Anthony Dawson Jr., 21, and Gernard Dawson, 20, are charged with felony murder and aggravated assault.
3. Brandon Kentrell Harris, 28, was charged with murder after Walter Lee Boone, Jr., 57, was found dead in a wooded area near West Gordon Avenue on January 22.
4. Jack Carlton Williams III, 31, was shot at a nightclub in the 700 block of East Broad Avenue on March 3. He was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
5. On May 8, Huey Neil, 77, shot and killed his wife Jessie, 71, in the 3500 block of Hamilton Drive before killing himself. Huey critically wounded his daughter, Lashonda.
6. Michael Taylor, 26, was shot and killed May 18 trying to break up a fight at June Bug's Convenience Store in the 1900 block of South Madison Street.
7. Jammie Davis, 23, is facing murder charges after police said he shot and killed La'Travius Burks, 29, in the 400 block of Hickory Lane May 18.
8. Jeff Bernard Cauley, Sr., 32, Matthew Bridges, 25, and Chris Davis, 27, are all charged in connection to a shooting on June 29 at Big Daddy's Lounge in Albany that killed Aretavius Washington, 33.
9. Albany Police said that cousins Dontavious Wingfield, 26 and Demond Wingfield, 19 are charged with felony murder in the shooting death of Che'valier Kenyatta Paul, 45. Paul, of Dothan, AL, was killed shortly after 5 a.m. July 11 in the 900 block of Mercedes Street.
10. Gary Jeffries, 45, was shot and killed just before 1 a.m. August 11 in the 600 block of West Mercer Avenue.
11. Dominic Alexander Hunt, 25, was shot and killed. Hunt’s body was found just before 11 am August 20 in the 2100 block of Dervan Street.
12. Kartavious Marquis Jones was found dead at Crawford Drive and Mitchell Avenue the morning of October 9.
13. Johnny Young, 33, of Jackson, MS, died after being shot in the 1300 block of West Oglethorpe Blvd on October 27.
14. On November 10, Meesha Patel, 33, was shot after what police said may have been an attempted car-jacking at Devi’s Convenience Store on Palmyra Road.
15. Vincent Jackson, was killed after a domestic dispute with his grandson on November 9.
16. Alex Mixon, 27, was a food delivery driver who was shot and killed in a robbery attempt on November 24 after being lured to a false address.
17. Ashanti Major, 20, died from injuries in a shooting that involved family members on December 29.
