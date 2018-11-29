Heroes Among Us: Daniel Potter

What's your definition of HERO? For us at WALB, its Daniel Potter, a U.S. Army soldier stationed at Fort Benning. A Leesburg native, Potter has spent countless hours helping strangers (yes, STRANGERS) recover from not one, but three natural disasters that have hit SWGA over the past two years. Following Hurricane Michael, Potter even accidentally rescued a woman who had been trapped in her house for several days. He began cutting a tree that had fallen in front of her house, and she came out, informing him she hadn't been able to get out and had no one and no way to call for help. He simply says, if it weren't for people like him, recovery wouldn't get done. He wants to help. It's just the way he was raised. And guess what...he's raising his kids the same way. I hope you'll join us on WALB News 10 tonight at 7 to honor Daniel Potter, this month's Hero Among Us, and hear the rest of his story.