Safe and Sound: Teal pumpkins making Halloween safer

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - The Teal Pumpkin Project is a way for families to find safe locations to trick-or-treat for allergen-free snacks.
A lot of sweet treats contain things like dairy, wheat, peanuts and chocolate can trigger serious allergic reactions.
According to the Food Allergy Research and Education, or FARE, one in 13 children have a food allergy.
For those with food allergies, participating in traditional Halloween festivities can be dangerous or even deadly.
The Teal Pumpkin Project helps relieve some of that stress.
“It keeps kids that have allergic reaction to candy and things like that a place to go and have fun too,” Barbara Bazzell, a project participant, said.
Participants can still pass out candy, but the Teal Pumpkin Project is a way to be inclusive and safer for all kids on Halloween.
Non food treats like stickers, bubbles or glow sticks can also be given out.
