Police, GBI seek missing woman

October 25, 2005 From the Ocilla Police Department
Ocilla, Georgia -- On October 24, 2005 at 8:50AM, the Ocilla Police Department responded to a missing person report made by neighbors and coworkers at the Irwin County High School.
They were concerned because Tara Grinstead did not show up for work and they were unable to make contact with her.
The last known contact was on 10/22/2005 at approximately 11:00 p.m.
There is no known description of her clothing. Her car is parked in the driveway of her residence. Her house was locked and the only items that appear to be missing are her purse and keys.
Tara Grinstead- Age: 30 Sex: FEMALE Race: WHITE Hair: BROWN Eyes: BROWN Height: 5'3" Weight: 125
Missing From: Ocilla, Georgia Since: 10/22/2005
Any information please contact GBI Agent Dominic Turner or Detective Bill Barrs at (229)468-7494, or 229-468-TIPS(8477)