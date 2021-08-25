Ask the Expert
COVID-19 infusion sites closing across Georgia as state works through new distribution process

Effective Thursday, COVID-19 infusion sites across South Georgia are temporarily closing.

News

Carlos Santana Washington
Update: Charges released for man arrested in Americus motel death

News

Mike Hathaway, Cordele Police Chief
Cordele welcomes new police chief

Crime

Ricky Carter, 60, of Nashville, pleaded guilty to one count of bank fraud on Tuesday before...
UPDATE: Farm equipment CEO sentenced in multi-million dollar bank fraud

News

Arlington announces another sewage spill

Updated: 3 hours ago
By Dave Miller
About 165,000 gallons of suspended solids left the plant on August 3.

Crime

APD warns of ‘grandparent scams’

Updated: 7 hours ago
By Kiera Hood
There’s a new twist on the “grandparent scam.”

National

France calls killing of Islamic State leader big victory

Updated: 9 hours ago
By ANGELA CHARLTON and BABA AHMED
French officials said Thursday that France killed the leader of Islamic State in the Greater Sahara because the group attacked French aid workers, African civilians and U.S. troops.

National

Instagram looking to tackle users’ body image issues

Updated: 9 hours ago
By CNN staff
Instagram says it’s looking at new ways to discourage users from focusing on their physical appearance after the Wall Street Journal revealed Facebook researchers have repeatedly found Instagram is toxic for teen girls.

National

Border Patrol agents find 2 children abandoned near Rio Grande

Updated: 8 hours ago
By CNN Staff
Authorities say agents were performing usual operations when they noticed something on the riverbank.

Crime

Meigs man sentenced after dog finds bag of Meth, lottery tickets

Updated: 18 hours ago
By WALB News Team
A Meigs man received a federal prison sentence Wednesday in Valdosta after he pleaded guilty to a possession charge, according to a release from the United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Georgia.
7-Day Forecast
News

Strive to Thrive
Strive to Thrive 2021 special

News

WALB
Attorney general warns about grandparent scams

News

WALB
United2Prevent Aims to Raise Awareness on Suicide Prevention in the Community

News

WALB
AAPHC to host career fair to combat employee shortage

Health

New Valdosta organization aims to raise awareness on suicide prevention

Updated: 19 hours ago
By Jennifer Morejon
Suicide is the second leading cause of death in ages 10 to 34 and a new non-profit organization in Valdosta is working to raise awareness during National Suicide Prevention Month.

Health

Southwell Medical expands to provide additional rooms for services

Updated: 20 hours ago
By Jennifer Morejon
In the last few months, you may have noticed some construction going on at Southwell Medical in Adel.

News

AAPHC to host career fair to combat employee shortage

Updated: Sep. 15, 2021 at 5:26 PM EDT
By Molly Godley
“We have witnessed and experienced through this pandemic the burnout that many healthcare professions are experiencing."

News

Lee Co. Sheriff’s Office fundraiser helps kids get Halloween costumes

Updated: Sep. 15, 2021 at 5:16 PM EDT
By Molly Godley
Costume with a cop is on October 2nd

Crime

Coffee Co. medical professionals indicted for ‘pill mill’

Updated: Sep. 15, 2021 at 2:46 PM EDT
By Dave Miller
A doctor also faces charges involving an overdose death

Crime

Valdosta man indicted on child porn production charges

Updated: Sep. 15, 2021 at 2:28 PM EDT
By Dave Miller
Parents and guardians of children who may have been in contact with Henry Salmons should contact the Lowndes County Sheriff's Office.

Education

Report: ASU contributes over $181M to SWGA economy

Updated: Sep. 15, 2021 at 11:34 AM EDT
By Dave Miller
The study was conducted by the Selig Center for Economic Growth at the Terry College of Business

National

Biden: Nearly 3M get health coverage during COVID-19 sign-up

Updated: Sep. 15, 2021 at 12:09 PM EDT
By Associated Press
Nearly 3 million consumers took advantage of a special six-month period to sign up for subsidized health insurance coverage made more affordable by the COVID-19 relief law, President Joe Biden said Wednesday.

News

ABAC leader set to retire

Updated: Sep. 15, 2021 at 8:06 AM EDT
By Dave Miller
A native of Parrott, Dr. David Bridges is the only ABAC president to have once been an ABAC student.

News

Free tire recycling event planned in Tifton

Updated: Sep. 15, 2021 at 8:05 AM EDT
By Dave Miller
This is a FREE two-day event. The scrap tires can only be passenger, tractor-trailer, or front and rear farm tractor scrap tires.

National

California Gov. Gavin Newsom beats back GOP-led recall

Updated: Sep. 15, 2021 at 4:02 AM EDT
By MICHAEL R. BLOOD and KATHLEEN RONAYNE
The recall, which turned on Newsom’s approach to the pandemic, mirrored the nation’s heated political divide over business closures and mask and vaccine mandates.

Sports

Early County High School raises funds for permanent memorial for football coach

Updated: Sep. 14, 2021 at 8:56 PM EDT
|
Early County High School football raised $2,000 to honor former coach Travis Price.

The Locker Room Report

Early County High School celebrates 100 years of football

Updated: Sep. 14, 2021 at 9:49 PM EDT
By Jayla Johnson
Early County High School’s football program is planning a big celebration to honor turning 100 years old.

Coronavirus

Thomas County parents ask for more transparency from school district on COVID-related issues

Updated: Sep. 14, 2021 at 5:43 PM EDT
By Jaclyn Harold
As the school year enters its second month, parents in Thomas County have expressed concerns that school district officials have been sweeping COVID-19 related issues under the rug.

Business

Workshop provides resources to help entrepreneurs grow their business

Updated: Sep. 14, 2021 at 9:55 PM EDT
By Jennifer Morejon
The Valdosta-Lowndes County Chamber of Commerce is helping entrepreneurs succeed with their small businesses.

Crime

Wanted man turns himself in after 1 injured in Cairo shooting

Updated: 28 minutes ago
By Krista Monk
The Cairo Police Department was looking for Douglas “Moonk” Broomfield after a man was shot early Tuesday morning.

News

Albany Recreation and Parks wants residents’ opinions on park facilities

Updated: Sep. 14, 2021 at 5:24 PM EDT
|
Albany Recreation and Parks is working on a new master plan for its programs and facilities and they’re asking for your input.

Education

Valdosta defense class helps empower women, teaches risk reduction skills

Updated: Sep. 14, 2021 at 10:30 PM EDT
|
A Valdosta State University (VSU) police sergeant is on a mission to teach women how to defend themselves.

Education

Albany Tech’s new accelerated nurse aide program starts this fall

Updated: Sep. 14, 2021 at 5:02 PM EDT
|
Albany Technical College will be offering a new, accelerated nurse aide program.

News

I-75 crash highlights importance of Georgia’s Move Over Law

Updated: Sep. 14, 2021 at 10:23 PM EDT
|
A traffic collision that happened early Tuesday morning just south of Tifton put Georgia’s Mover Over Law in the spotlight.

News

DOJ to probe GA prison conditions

Updated: Sep. 14, 2021 at 12:46 PM EDT
|
“Prison conditions that enable inmates to engage in dangerous and even deadly activity are an injustice,” said U.S. Attorney Peter D. Leary for the Middle District of Georgia.

News

Phoebe updates Tuesday COVID-19 numbers

Updated: Sep. 14, 2021 at 10:51 AM EDT
|
Phoebe Putney is still admitting COVID patients every day, and say they are still caring for far too many critically ill patients.