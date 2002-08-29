Chief Meteorologist Yolanda Amadeo is dedicated to providing viewers with coverage you can count on at WALB.

She holds the prestigious American Meteorological Society's (AMS) Seal of Approval. She currently serves on the AMS Board on Pre-College Education and the 2009 AMS Minority Scholarship National Committee. She's a past member of the Broadcast Board of the AMS.

Yolanda is a graduate of Jackson State University with a bachelors of science degree in Atmospheric Sciences and she holds a bachelors of science degree in Speech Communications from Florida State University.

She's a recipient of the 2007 National Mark Trail Awards in promoting weather safety through weather radios. In 2007 Congressman Sanford D. Bishop, Jr. presented her a Certificate of Special Congressional Recognition for outstanding achievement, service and public distinction.

In 2004, Yolanda was honored and recognized as one of Southwest Georgia's "Steel Magnolias" in the Women Making Magic Event.

In the community, Yolanda has been involved with a number of organizations including the Southwest Georgia Chapter of the American Red Cross as a volunteer and board member. She is a teacher favorite, visiting many schools to share her enthusiasm for weather with children.

Active in her church, St. Teresa's Catholic Church, she serves as a lector and member of the Parish Council.

