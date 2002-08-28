Jim Wallace

Born and raised in North Georgia, Jim attended Towers High School, and graduated from the University of Georgia in 1976, with a degree in Broadcast Journalism.

Jim came to WALB in November of 1976, and served in both news and sports. He has been a weekend sports anchor and reporter, then sports director.

In September 2001 Jim moved to news, and began anchoring the evening newscasts, in addition to reporting.

In December of 2016, Jim became the lead anchor in the evening.

He has won the Georgia AP Sports Reporter of the Year award twice, and Georgia AP Sportscaster of the Year once.

Jim is also a Georgia AP Sports Photographer of Year award winner, and holds numerous UPI Sportscasting Awards.

Jim is married to Tracy, and the couple has two children, Jake and Shelly. Jim is also a Sunday School teacher and Youth Volunteer at First United Methodist Church.

