Karla Heath-Sands

Karla is an anchor for WALB's Today in Georgia and Noon news.

Originally from Brunswick, Karla started her broadcasting career in 1989 at WMAZ-TV in Macon, as a weathercaster and community service director.

Karla came to WALB in 1997, and co-anchors WALB News 10's Today in Georgia at 5 & 6 am and anchors the 12:00 newscast. Karla hosts WALB's public affairs program, Dialogue, as well as the public affairs segment during the 12:00 news.

The Mercer University graduate has a B.A. in English and has been at home on stage from most of her life. She has been a participant in the Miss America Pageant System, and in 1982 as Miss Macon, she was 4th runner-up to Miss Georgia, and in 1985 as Miss Brunswick-Golden Isles, she placed second.

Karla has performed at Six Flags Over Georgia, was a semi-finalist for Star Search in Atlanta, and traveled to Japan in 1998 to sing as a part of the Cherry Blossom Festival. She has also appeared on BET's Bobby Jones Gospel Hour, and is a member of the Bob Cummings and Reflections Band.

Karla is married to W. Louis Sands, Senior Judge, U.S. District Court, Middle District of Georgia, is the mother of two, and is a member of the Bethel AME Church. She is also a former board member-Girls, Inc. of Albany and Albany Technical College Board, and is a member of the Albany, Georgia Chapter of Links and Life Member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc.

Additionally, Karla is a member of the Georgia Humanities Council and was the winner of the Georgia Assn. of Broadcasters' "GABBY" winner for Best On-Air personality.

