Cade Fowler

Cade is an anchor for WALB's Today in Georgia.

He joined the News 10 team in 2007, and is currently anchoring the 5 and 6 a.m. newscasts.

He was bitten by the broadcasting bug at an early age. He worked his first job as a local disc jockey at his hometown radio station when he was 16. After that, he was hooked.

Before WALB, Cade interned at the Embassy of the Republic of Georgia in Washington D.C. and WSB-TV in Atlanta.

He graduated from Reinhardt College in Waleska, Georgia with a degree in Communication Arts.

Prior to joining Today In Georgia, Cade anchored WALB News 10 at 7 on ABC. He previously served as weekend anchor/producer.

In the field, he has covered numerous breaking news stories including the Geneva County massacre that left 11 people dead in Alabama.

He was the first reporter on the ground after an EF-2 tornado destroyed several homes in Thomasville in February 2009. While on the scene, he filed live reports for MSNBC and The Weather Channel.

In 2010, Cade was named Best Anchor/Reporter Class B Television by the Georgia Associated Press. His reporting has been recognized by the Georgia Commission on Family Violence and the South Georgia MADD campaign.

Most recently, Cade was named host/producer of WALB's Most Wanted. The program profiles some of the most dangerous fugitives wanted by south Georgia law enforcement.

When he's not on television, he's watching television, cheering on the Braves (when they're winning), hanging out with friends, or playing tennis.

