Contact WALB

WALB-TV, owned by Raycom Media prides itself on service to the South Georgia community, and devotes a significant portion of air time, in kind services, and promotional support to worthy causes.

Raycom Media now operates television stations from Virginia to Hawaii.

WALB is located at 1709 Stuart Avenue, in Albany, Georgia 31707.

You can read up on the history of the station here.

Our mailing address is:

P.O. Box 3130

Albany, Georgia 31706-3130

Telephone numbers:

Station: (229) 446-1010

Fax: (229) 446-4000

News Department: (229) 446-9252

General Manager: Jim Wilcox

Chief Engineer: Paul Serio

News Operations Manager: Richard Shepherd

Business Office: Rhonda Bailey

Marketing Director (Public Service and Promotions): Jim Bernhardt

Creative Service Director: Jerry Nolan

Digital Marketing Manager Christian McKinney

If you have a question about a story on the website, you can contact the Digital Content Manager Kristen Pozar Keeter.

News Department Contacts

Sales Department Contacts

WALB News 10 Team

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.