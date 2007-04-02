Chris Zelman attained Bachelors degrees in Science in Geography and Meteorology from the University of Florida and Florida State University, respectively. And earned his Seal of Approval from the American Meteorological Society in 2001, and is a member of the AMS and National Weather Association (NWA).

During his career he has covered six hurricanes- Danny, Georges, Earl, Katrina, Wilma and Irma, 2 deadly tornado outbreaks: one on Valentine's Day 2000 & the other January 22, 2017, winter storms, and even a dust storm in the Central Valley of California.

His matriculation through the TV world started near by, at WJHG in Panama City and then Tallahassee. After a few years in California he came back south to Memphis, and most recently he freelanced at WPTV the NBC affiliate in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Over the years Chris has volunteered for the American Red Cross, SPCA, and the Salvation Army. Chris, his wife Jodi and two sons are happy to be here in South Georgia and regularly attend Porterfield United Methodist Church.

Since April 2007 Chris has covered Snow to Severe Storms. Of course he loves to talk weather, but gardening, music and SEC Football are a close second. Mornings are his favorite part of the day. "That's when skies are Orange than Blue and if that's not the right hue, then I'll be sure to prepare you, for the rest of the day, and the Weekend to come too."

