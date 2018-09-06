Douglas officials respond to criticism, set up new travel policy

DOUGLAS, GA (WALB) - Douglas city officials have been called on the carpet by taxpayers for extravagant travel expenses.
Officials responded to the criticism and set up an official city policy.
After an open records request, a lot of people in Douglas wanted to know why they were funding outstanding expenditures for travel, including officials spouses.
Tensions ran high in city hall discussing travel policy.
"The City of Douglas has never really had a written policy," said City Attorney Jerome Adams.
But after so many people demanded to know why taxpayer money was funding spousal travel and other expenses, a new travel policy was adopted.
"Want to make sure that we were in compliance with the state law and our charter," Mayor Paulk.
After reviewing the laws, Douglas city officials found that spousal travel expenses are in violation of Georgia law by elected officials.
In the new policy, it covers anything that is official travel, actual, and reasonable and prohibits spousal travel be paid for by the city. It also allows the commission to review each other expense reports.
"If the expenses are found not to be reasonable then the commission can ask for that commissioner to reimburse the city," said City Manager Charles Davis.
Another topic that sparked controversy was combining two positions in the community development department.
Essentially giving the current planning director the duties of the grant administrator.
"We're at a critical stage where we have a minimum number of employees that we need in that department," said Davis.
Some wanted to combine two positions, saying that the planning director has adequate experience to fulfill both positions.
"Someone that has a masters degree, and that was a part of his job description and you took it out. I find that to be wrong and unjust," said Kentaiwan Durham, Mayor Pro Temp.
Ultimately the vote was 3 to 2 to not combine the positions.
