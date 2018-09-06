ASU, Giardina pumped for 5th Annual White Water Classic

PHENIX CITY, AL - Gabe Giardina's Golden Rams took down all three rivals last year starting with Valdosta State.
This season started with a loss to the Blazers, but Giardina has always preached to not compare this squad to the Rams of 2017.
Rival number 2 comes in game number 2.
Albany State will face Tuskegee in the White Water Classic Saturday.
Last weekend ASU's offense only gained 25 yards in the first half, and put up all 14 of its points when the game was already out of reach.
If anything, last weeks loss and this weekend's atmosphere can serve as an early boost.
"This is a slice of college football and the pageantry that maybe some folks don't know about some of these classics, its great for our fans. They're going to come out in droves, I mean you look at the stands from last year it's absolutely packed. It's really neat for myself and our staff to just be a part of something we think is really, really special."
Last year was their first win in 7 seasons over the Golden Tigers.
Kickoff is at 4 central in Phenix, City Alabama.
