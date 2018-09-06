PLAYER OF THE WEEK (9/5/18): Bergeron's gamble paid off

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - One way to win the Albany-Area player of the week, is to have a great performance against the last week's winner.
That's what Westover's defense did, thanks in no small part to cornerback Cameron Bergeron.
The patriots defense was dominant in a 26-6 win over Monroe Friday night.
Player of the week Bergeron made a key gamble with Westover up 7-0 and Monroe knocking on the door, he jumped a pass and picked off the reigning player of the week David Dillard and returns it 99 yards for a touchdown.
The corner added 3 tackles as the Patriots put an end to Dillard's 6 touchdowns per game hot streak.
"We knew the quarterback was going to be trying to throw the ball around, so were trying to limit their big plays, and make our own big plays," said Bergeron. "We knew we were a good team we just kind of had to show ourselves and what we could really do. Now that we've got that win i think we're going to have enough confidence to go tomorrow and beat Columbus."
Thursday night's game at Columbus will be the first of region play this season.
