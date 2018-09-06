15th Annual Nut Roll race set for Saturday

15th annual NUT ROLL race set for this Saturday
By | September 5, 2018 at 9:37 PM EST - Updated September 6 at 8:16 AM

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - The Pecan City Pedalers will host its 15th Annual Nut Roll race this Saturday at Chehaw.

It's a full day of riding bikes through back roads.

Your ride options are 32, 49, 65 and 104-mile loops that take you through scenic country areas.

The 104-mile loop takes you all the way to the welcome center in Plains, Georgia.
Chehaw Director of Community Engagement Morgan Burnette said that even if you don't plan on riding, it will be a fun event to watch the bikers coming in and out all day. 

"If you want to just come out and watch all these riders taking off early in the morning. They trickle back in throughout the day. It's a lot of fun for the riders and for people who want to come watch," Burnette.

The race starts Saturday at 7:30 a.m.

Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.