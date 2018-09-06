15th Annual Nut Roll race set for Saturday

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - The Pecan City Pedalers will host its 15th Annual Nut Roll race this Saturday at Chehaw.
It's a full day of riding bikes through back roads.
Your ride options are 32, 49, 65 and 104-mile loops that take you through scenic country areas.
"If you want to just come out and watch all these riders taking off early in the morning. They trickle back in throughout the day. It's a lot of fun for the riders and for people who want to come watch," Burnette.
The race starts Saturday at 7:30 a.m.
Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.