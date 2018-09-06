South GA church collects Nike donations after Kaepernick announcement

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - On Monday, Nike unveiled NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick as the face of the brand's 30th anniversary "Just Do It" campaign.
Since Nike made the announcement, some people who oppose Kaepernick's controversial national anthem protest, have staged a protest of their own, destroying their Nike apparel.
"If you feel so moved in some kind of way that you want to get rid of your stuff rather than burn it, which is not going to benefit anybody, I got with some of our church people here and I was like, 'why not do something positive?'" explained Sumner.
If you want to donate any of your Nike apparel, you can drop it off at First Presbyterian Church of Albany at 220 North Jackson Street.
