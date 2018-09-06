Valdosta Public Works recognized for being first responders

VALDOSTA, GA (WALB) - The Valdosta Public Works Department is being recognized by the American Public Works Association for its efforts to be the first on the scene.
The department has more than 100 employees who work to maintain the city's roadways, vehicles and sanitation. It also prepares the city for events like severe weather and helps residents recover afterward.
Public Works Director Richard Hardy said that it's a great honor to serve alongside police and firefighters.
"I love the police department, I love the fire department, but I just want to make sure that everyone knows that public works plays a big deal, a major deal in making sure the city is taken care of also," said Hardy.
Across Valdosta, you can now spot the Public Works employees sporting new first responder license plates.
Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.