Colquitt Regional Medical Center receives over $2 million in donations

COLQUITT CO., GA (WALB) - One South Georgia hospital recently received over $2 million from various donations.
Colquitt Regional Medical Center's CEO Jim Matney said he's overwhelmed with the amount of community support they've received.
This is the first year the hospital was eligible to be a part of the Georgia Tax Credit Program, which provides financial support for hospitals in rural communities.
Matney said this will allow them to be more equipped to serve their patients by providing their surgeons with the newest technologies.
"Majority of the funds this year will be designated for the cancer center and it's also to provide care to patients that can't afford it, too," explained Matney.
The funding will also allow them to upgrade and replace equipment and complete any needed renovations within the hospital like a new education and training center.
Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.