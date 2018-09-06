Colquitt Regional Medical Center gets new technology

Colquitt Regional Medical Center recently purchased a new tool to help surgeons remove tumors from a patient's breast tissue.

The new, radar-based technology will improve a surgeon's precision when removing very small tumors from the patient's breast tissue.

General Surgeon Amber Holt said they're the first hospital in South Georgia to utilize the ‘SAVI SCOUT’ system.

She said not all women are eligible to use the procedure because its purpose is to remove ‘non-palpable’ tumors, those that can't be felt.

This new equipment is a less invasive surgery with a more precise outcome than what is currently available.

"With the SAVI SCOUT I'm able to be confident no matter which angle I am approaching the tumor, that I'm going to get all the problematic cells and healthy tissue all around it," said Holt.

Holt also said the SCOUT system works by placing a reflector, about the size of a grain of rice, into the tumor up to a week before surgery, eliminating the same day wire localization technique that is required on day-of surgery, giving patients, doctors and hospitals more flexibility in their schedules.

The tumor is then detected through the radar, allowing for an efficient and precise removal of the tumor.

