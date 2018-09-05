National Preparedness Month: Are you ready for an emergency?

VALDOSTA, GA (WALB) - With September being National Preparedness Month, Lowndes County officials want to make sure you are prepared in case of an emergency.
Officials encourage everyone to look at their home, business and resources to evaluate personal preparedness.
They also suggest that you make a checklist of things you may need in an emergency.
You can do so and compare your list to one made by officials for your area by checking online.
The city also suggests that you sign up for its CodeRED emergency alert system, available on the city's website.
This system will provide you with severe weather alerts as soon as they become available from the National Weather Service.
"We really feel strong here in Lowndes County that the success of responding to any event relies heavily on communications," said City Spokesperson Paige Dukes.
