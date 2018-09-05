Wilcox Co. Sheriff's Office warns residents of recent phone scam

WILCOX CO., GA (WALB) - Developing now, one South Georgia sheriff's office is warning residents of another phone scam.
The Wilcox County Sheriff's Office has taken to Facebook to warn people about a phone scam where someone claims to be with the U.S. Treasury Department.
The caller says you've been served with a legal lawsuit and you have a warrant for your arrest. Then it says to call them back, at a 616 area code number, before any legal action is taken.
The sheriff's office said some people in Wilcox County have gotten this call. They said it is a scam.
So, if you get this call, do not respond and block the number.
