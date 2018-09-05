If you know this man, call Coffee County

DOUGLAS, GA (WALB) - Coffee County detectives are asking for help from the public to identify a man they want to talk to.
They say that he is a person of interest in a recent theft at a residence off Old Axson Road.
The man is seen here wearing a gray hat, a light-colored "El Potro" T-shirt, and jeans, and may be driving a dark-colored Ford Ranger.
Anyone who could help in identifying this individual is asked to contact the Coffee County Sheriff's Office at (912) 384-4227 or the Coffee County E-911 non-emergency line at (912) 384-7675.
Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.