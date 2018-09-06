UPDATE: Missing Dougherty Co. man located

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - A missing man with links to a Dougherty County house fire and truck that was found in a Lee County pond Wednesday, was located Thursday morning near Goodwin Road in Lee County, according to officials.
They had been looking for Joseph Davis, 57, according to Lee County Chief Deputy Lewis Harris.
Several fire units responded to the scene of a possible structure fire at Davis' residence in the 6000 block of Hardup Road in Dougherty County that started around 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, according to 911 Emergency Dispatch.
A truck was also found in a Lee County pond Wednesday afternoon.
Harris said the truck was registered at the same house that caught fire in Dougherty County.
According to Harris, crews searched for Davis in the truck and in the pond.
Authorities said that a citizen saw Davis, and called them.
Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.